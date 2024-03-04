Sherlyn Ann Rhodes

Sherlyn Ann Rhodes, 71, passed away on March 2, 2024 at 7:27am surrounded by her loving family. Sherlyn was a native and resident of Houma, LA.

 

Sherlyn is survived by her loving family, her husband fifty-five years, Bobby Rhodes; children, Carla Ortego and husband Mike, Tessie DeHart and husband Nathan; mother, Winne Picou Thibodeaux; siblings, M.J. Thibodeaux, Merlyn Polencot, Barbara Vicari, Sandra Landry, Susan Besson, Gail Petruchik, Juanita Weaks, Patsy Landry, Wendy Thibodeaux, Calvin Thibodeaux, Nikki Thibodeaux; grandchildren, Jordan Ortego, Ciara DeHart, Olivia DeHart, and Sydney Ortego.


 

Sherlyn is preceded in passing by her father, Milton Thibodeaux; grandchildren, John Michael Ortego, Emma Ortego, Nathaniel DeHart.

 

Sherlyn was a naturing, loving, and caring mother and grandmother. She was a kind soul and offered her time selflessly to anyone in need of help. She was a loving wife to her husband, Bobby. Sherlyn will be remembered for her kindness and love. She will never be forgotten by her family and friends.

