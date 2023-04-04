Sherman Barabin, Sr., 84, a native of Montegut, LA and a resident of Houma, LA passed away on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

Visitation and funeral services will be observed on Monday, April 10, 2023, from 9:00AM until funeral time at 11:00AM at St. Peter Baptist Church 669 LA-55 Montegut, LA 70377. Burial will follow at Terrebonne Memorial Park Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Charlotte Ann Barabin and sons, Sherman, Jr., (Cindy) and Timothy (Angie). Daughters, Charlette (Lamont) Shaw and goddaughters; Tonya Bolden Harrison and Kristle Wallace. Brothers; Charles and Donad Barabin and sister, Helen Johnson, seventeen grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father, Southern Barabin and Lucille Deville. Grandson, Lamont Anderson and granddaughter, Trameka Franklin. Brothers, David “Wanky” and Albert Barabin and sister, Rosadal “Big Ma” Legarde and sister-in-law, Alzina Barabin