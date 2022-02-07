Sherrie Champagne Guidry, 85, a native and resident of Gheens, LA, passed away on Friday, February 4, 2022.

Visitation will be from 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at Falgout Funeral Home, Lockport, LA and from 8:30 am until 11:00 am on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Gheens, LA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am Wednesday with burial to follow in Holy Savior Cemetery, Lockport, LA.

She is survived by her daughters, Karen Dufrene (Troy), Angela Falgout (Kerry) and Maria Lee (Ricky); grandchildren, Alicia Arabie (Jamie), Lauren Hurst (Ryan), Hilary Falgout (Jenny Austin), Beau Falgout (Stuart Daniels), Brianna Lee (Nick Naquin), Cameron Lee and Ashton Lee; great grandchildren, Avery, Jaxton, Lena, Ella, Zayden and Livvy; sisters-in-law, Mary and Lilly Champagne.

She was preceded in death by her husband, George Guidry; parents, Gussie Champagne and Virlie Sampey Champagne and brothers, Ursin Champagne and Gary Champagne Sr.

Sherrie was a former President of St. Anthony Ladies Altar Society and was a caretaker of St. Anthony Catholic Church. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She loved spending time with her family. Known affectionately to all her nieces and nephews as Nanny Sherrie. She will be greatly missed by all.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.