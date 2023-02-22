Sherry Visor

Sherry Coleman Visor, 79, a native of Morgan City, LA and resident of Gray, LA passed away on Monday February 20, 2023.

She is survived by her step-son, John Visor (Paula); her granddaughters, Tiffany Visor Bean (Andy) and Noel Elizabeth Helle (Mike); her great-grandchildren, Easton Bean, Tinely Bean, John Paul Helle, Oliver Helle; her nieces, Geraldine Hebert (Louis), Regina Fryou (Dominick Sr.); her nephew, Perry Taylor (Vickie); her great-nieces, Sherry Solar (Eva), Anna and Morgan; her great nephews, Dominick Fryou Jr. (Beth), Chad Fryou (Katie), Louis Hebert (Terri), Gerald Hebert (Bethany), Lil’ Gerald and Jay Leonard; her great-great nephews, Noah Fryou, Asthon Fryou and Paul Fryou; her great-great niece, Julia Fryou.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce Visor; her parents, Phill and Julia Colman; her brothers, Gerald Coleman and Theodore Phill Coleman; her sister-in-law, Juanita Coleman; her niece, Debra Leonard.

A visitation will be held in Sherry’s honor on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at Chauvin Funeral Home in Dauphine Chapel from 3:00p.m. until 6:00p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to American Cancer Society.