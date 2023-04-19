SherryLee Hebert Davis, 76, died Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 4:45 am. Born December 1, 1946 she was a native and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana.

A visitation will be held on Friday, April 21, 2023 from 9:00 AM until service time at Saint Joseph Co-Cathedral. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 AM at the church with burial following at Saint Joseph Cemetery.

She is survived by daughter, Tammylee LeBouef (Albert); granddaughter, Rebecca LeBouef.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Sidney and Azelie Durocher Hebert; brother, Bobby Hebert. She was a gifted seamstress and a great baker.

The family would like to thank her neighbor Bobby Zeringue, the Lafourche Parish’s Sheriff’s Department, Chateau Terrebonne Nursing Home and Saint Joseph Hospice for all the compassion and care that she received. Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.