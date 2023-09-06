Shirley B. Tolbert, 73, a resident of Houma, LA passed away on Friday, September 1, 2023.

Viewing and Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 12, 2023 from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM at Howard Third Zion Travelers Baptist Church, 363 Bayou Dularge Rd, Houma, LA 70363. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Ranch Cemetery, Houma, LA.

Shirley is leaves to cherish her memories; her companion, Hayward Allen, Sr., her three daughters, Laura (Terry) Rick, Kimberly Marie Butler and Carolyn Tolbert, one brother, Freddy Butler, four sisters, Ruby Trosclaire, Mary B. (Bernard) Johnson, Sr., Margaret Butler, and Carolyn B. (Charlse) Williams, Sr. one aunt, Irma Jones, twenty grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren, three godchildren, Zahnai Diggs, Khai and Jerome Williams, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by her husband, Calvin Tolbert, Sr., her parents, Arthur Butler, Sr., and Mary Jones Butler, one son, Calvin Tolbert, Jr., two brothers, Arthur Butler, Jr. and Clarence Butler, four sisters, Ida B. Massey, Emily B. Sims, Lucille B. Francios, and Audrey Butler, one grandson, Jamorion Tolbert, and one granddaughter, Mariah Tolbert.

