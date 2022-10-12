Shirley Benoit

October 12, 2022
Shirley Benoit, age 61, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Monday, October 10, 2022. Shirley was a lifelong resident of Houma.

Shirley is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, Raymond Benoit; son, Justin Parfait and wife Brandi; grandchildren, Arrianna Robichaux, Kayla Theriot, Madilyn Marcel, Amy’Lee Parfait, and Rowyn Parfait; great grandson, Parker LeBlanc; father, Ozema Parfait, Sr.; brothers, Terrell Parfait, Charles Parfait, Gerard Parfait, and Ozema Parfait, Jr.; sisters, Mary Alice Solet and Sylvia Ann Verdin; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Shirley is preceded in death by her mother, Frances Wilson Parfait; father-in-law, Evers Benoit.


There will be no service at this time.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Shirley Benoit.

