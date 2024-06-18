Shirley C. Goodwin, 74, a native of Dularge, Louisiana and resident of Houma, Louisiana passed away on June 15, 2024.

A Visitation will be held in her honor on Thursday, June 20, 2024, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma in Gray, Louisiana from 9:00 am until the Religious Service at 10:00 am. The burial will follow in Garden of Memories Cemetery in Gray, Louisiana.

She is survived by her son, Enrique “Henry” Cadiere (Crystal); daughter, Angela Eaves; grandchildren, Erika Guidry (Drake), Cody Cadiere (Kim), Daniel Eaves, Tommy Lee Eaves, and Jesse John Belanger; and siblings, Joseph “Joe” Turner (Brenda), Yvonne Rodrigue (Dewey), Brenda Cadiere (Cheryl), and Godfrey Cadiere, Jr. (Regina).

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Lee Goodwin; parents, Godfrey Sr. and Marie Cadiere; and brothers, Jerry, Richard, Tony, and Barry Cadiere.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, LLC is in charge of arrangements.