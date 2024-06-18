Shirley C. Goodwin

Hazel Anne Roddy Marcantel
June 18, 2024
Hazel Anne Roddy Marcantel
June 18, 2024

Shirley C. Goodwin, 74, a native of Dularge, Louisiana and resident of Houma, Louisiana passed away on June 15, 2024.


A Visitation will be held in her honor on Thursday, June 20, 2024, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma in Gray, Louisiana from 9:00 am until the Religious Service at 10:00 am. The burial will follow in Garden of Memories Cemetery in Gray, Louisiana.

She is survived by her son, Enrique “Henry” Cadiere (Crystal); daughter, Angela Eaves; grandchildren, Erika Guidry (Drake), Cody Cadiere (Kim), Daniel Eaves, Tommy Lee Eaves, and Jesse John Belanger; and siblings, Joseph “Joe” Turner (Brenda), Yvonne Rodrigue (Dewey), Brenda Cadiere (Cheryl), and Godfrey Cadiere, Jr. (Regina).

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Lee Goodwin; parents, Godfrey Sr. and Marie Cadiere; and brothers, Jerry, Richard, Tony, and Barry Cadiere.


Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, LLC is in charge of arrangements.

STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

June 18, 2024

Hazel Anne Roddy Marcantel

Read more