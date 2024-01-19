Shirley Fanguy Bergeron, 74, a native and resident of Bayou Blue, passed away on January 12, 2024.

Services are currently pending. Please check back at a later date for updates.

She is survived by her son, Raymond Bergeron Jr. and wife Sonia; daughter, Christina Parfait and husband Jeremy; grandchildren, Kyler Parfait and wife Maddie, Shani Parfait, Andyn Parfait, and Ray Bergeron; brothers, Mike Fanguy, Jody Fanguy and wife Dawn; sisters, Gloria Robichaux and husband Larry, Judy Levron; half siblings, Connie Fanguy Foret, Todd Fanguy, Barry Fanguy, and Timmy Fanguy; and a much loved dog, Tucker.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Bergeron Sr.; parents, Melva DeRoche Fanguy and Francis Fanguy; and sister, Millie Fanguy.

Shirley was a loving and giving person who will be forever missed.

There are a lot of words you can use to describe a person.

Words like funny, helpful, intelligent, confident, creative.

And thought you are all of those things and more, the word that i keep coming back to is bright.

You brought such an intense warmth wherever you stepped.

Your smile had the ability to cure any sadness.

No flower that you have grown could have ever been as vibrant as you.

And though we feel dim now, we will notice how the sun will feel warmer, eventually.

And when we look up at night, the stars will illuminate the sky.

But all because of you.

Author: Shani Parfait

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.