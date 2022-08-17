Shirley Hebert

January 8, 1941 – August 17, 2022

Shirley Mae Henry Hebert, age 81, passed away on Wednesday August 17, 2022. She was a longtime resident of Upper Little Caillou.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation on Monday August 22, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church from 9:30 AM until service time at 11:30 AM. Burial will follow at St. Elie Cemetery.

Shirley is survived by her children, Myra White and husband Flint, Craig Hebert and wife Mona, Denise Falgout and husband Matt, Jonathan Hebert and wife Holly; grandchildren, Joshua White and wife Jennifer, Brittany Ellender and husband Dylan, Jacob Hebert, Nyla Falgout, McKoy Falgout, Madison Hebert, Olivia Hebert, Preston Hebert; great-grandson, Grayson Alexander Ellender; mother-in-law, Lois Chauvin Plake and husband Charles; sisters, Anna Mae Colwart, Joyce Henry, and Sheryl Henry; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Shirley is preceded in death by her loving husband of 61 years, Ivy “T-June” Hebert; sons, Curtis Hebert and Todd Hebert; parents, Claude Henry and Victoria Pinel Henry; brother, Edward Henry; father-in-law, Ivy Hebert, Sr. and wife Agnes.

Shirley was known for her loving spirit and love for her family. She was caring, compassionate, sweet, loving, and the best mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother; her spirit lives on with those who loved her dearly. Shirley loved to cook, canning vegetables grown from T-June, bingo, and garage sales. She will also be forever known as “Squirrely”. She was a parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church where she spent many years in prayer for her family and friends. Shirley has been reunited with her husband who passed before her and now spends eternal life and love with him. May they both rest in the arms of their Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

The family would like to thank Haydel Memorial Hospice for their love and care to Shirley, especially Danae’.