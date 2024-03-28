Shirley Hebert Marcel, 86, a native and resident of Houma, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, March 21, 2024.

A Memorial Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 3, 2024 at Samart Funeral Home on West Park from 9:00 am until the Memorial Service at 12:00 pm. Burial will follow at St. Francis de Sales Cemetery II.

She is survived by her children, Donna Luneau, Stephen Marcel (Ellie), and Suzy Greathouse; grandchildren, Brandy Luneau, Lyndsy Crochet, Ryan Crochet (Amber), Harley Marcel (Amanda), Kyle Bourg, and Tyler Bourg; great-grandchildren, Mikayla Luneau, Wyatt Howell, and Kinley Crochet; her special angel, Connie Robert; and numerous nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 54 years, Milton J. Marcel; parents, Paul Hebert and Nellie Gaudet Hebert; and brothers, James “Jimmy” (Ella), Oliver, Clarence “Dick” (Anna Lee), Norman “Buddy” (Vickie), Lester (Doris), and Paul Hebert (Gloris); son-in-law, Jerome “Bubba” Luneau; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Shirley will forever be remembered as a loving and spunky mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Ochsner Home Health and Journey Hospice for their care and compassion. The family would also like to thank everyone for their prayers and well-wishes during this time.

