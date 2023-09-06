Shirley Hebert Walker, 95, passed away on Monday, September 4, 2023, at 6:18 pm. Shirley was a native and resident of Houma, LA.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church in Houma, LA, on Friday, September 8, 2023, from 9:00 am until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow visitation on Friday, September 8, 2023, at St. Gregory Barbarigo Church beginning at 11:00 am with burial taking place in Magnolia Cemetery, Houma, LA.

Shirley is survived by her loving family: John R Walker (Rochelle), Elizabeth W Kolwe (Frank), Mary W Plaisance, and Robert A Walker. Her grandchildren are Jennifer, John Jr., Anne, Frank III, Rebecca, Rachel, Catherine, Rosalie, and Alyse. She is also survived by twelve loving great grandchildren.

Shirley is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Richard Joseph Walker and her grandson, Bryan Joseph Walker, her parents, Jasper and Stella Defelice Hebert, sisters, Eugenie (Nee) Boudreaux and Mary Belle Hutchinson.

Shirley enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Her many hobbies included sewing, floral arranging, cooking, the Homemakers Club, and her beloved Sew-n-Sews.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to T.A.R.C./Terrebonne A.R.C. at TARC, No. 1 McCord Road, Houma, LA 70363.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Shirley Walker.