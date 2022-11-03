Shirley Lovell Liner, 83, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Monday, October 31, 2022. Shirley was a lifelong resident of Theriot, LA.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at Chauvin Funeral Home from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m., with visitation resuming Monday, November 7, 2022, from 9 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at 12 p.m. Burial to follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.

Shirley is survived by children, Karen Billiot (LeRay), Warren “Bo-Boy” Liner Sr. (Diana), LuCinda Wilson (Willie), Valerie Verdin, Melanie Liner, Harold Liner (Corrie); grandchildren, Terrell Verdin (Monica), Consuela Punch (Colby Sr.), Tericka Paul (Arvin), Warren Liner Jr., Tenicka Dobson, Anitra Thomas (Matt), Kiley Liner (Shawndy), Cassandra Parfait, Fallon Robichaux, Matthew Wilson, Danielle DeHart (Jordy), Cynthia Hutto (Matt), and Hannah Liner; great-grandchildren, Alyssa Dobson, Tyler Clophus, Colby Punch Jr., Bryce Dobson, Lainey Liner, Kirsten Crochet, Allie Clophus, Jasmin Dobson, Tanner Liner, Mia Verdin, Landon Robichaux, Kallie Liner, Mattie Thomas, Tristen DeHart, Joseph Parfait, Kinzlee Robichaux, Bralyn DeHart, Evan Paul, Carter Thomas, Colton Robichaux, Clay Robichaux Jr., Kynadee Robichaux, Conner DeHart, Reed Verdin, Landry Liner, Isaac Hutto, and Liana Liner; great-great-grandchildren, Eli Liner and Kohen Brassette; siblings, Buddy Lovell (Ellen), Mazel LaCoste (Ray), Lois Dumond (Donelle), Bonnie Rogers (Robert), Annabelle Theriot (Anthony), Lona May Smith (Sidney), Tina Lovell; sister-in-laws, Claudia Hebert and Emmadell Voisin (Chester); and numerous nieces and nephews.

Shirley was proceeded in death by her loving husband of 65 years, Morris J. Liner; great-grandchild, Taylor Brassette; son-in-law, Cleveland Verdin; parents, Menville and Esther Lovell; and siblings, Gertie DeHart, Menville Lovell Jr., Bobbie Lovell, Peggy Sue Parfait, EmmaLee Lovell, and Clemmie Lovell.

Shirley will forever be remembered by her family as a woman who loved her Bible and writing in it every single day. She dedicated her time to her community, whether it was at the Fire Department or the Recreation Department. Her passion was sports and recreation including the Houston Astros and the New Orleans Saints. She loved her Country and Cajun music playing in the background while she was dancing. Shirley was a well-rounded woman that most definitely lived her life to the fullest. Everyone who knew Shirley will forever remember her as the classy woman she was and will forever be touched by the love and kindness she showed them.

