Shirley M. Chauvin

September 10, 2024
September 10, 2024

Shirley M. Chauvin, a resident of Houma, LA, passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2024 at the age of 62.


A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, September 20, 2024 at Samart Funeral Home (4511 West Park Ave.) from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM.

She is survived by her daughter, Chasity Norman and husband Daniel; grandchildren, Haleigh Lirette and husband Roy and Tyler Emile; siblings, Eric “Speck” LeBoeuf and Ervin LeBoeuf; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her late husband, Warren Chauvin; granddaughter, Imagym Chauvin; siblings, Alton LeBoeuf, Daniel LeBouef, Angela LeBouef and Leroy LeBouef; and parents, Shirley and Tin LeBouef.


Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge or arrangements.

