Shirley Mae Duncan was born on July 15, 1950 in Thibodaux, LA to the late Rosemary Spot and Earnest Duncan, Sr. On August 17, 2023 Sis Shirley Mae entered into her heavenly home.

Sis Shirley Mae accepted Christ at an early age and later on in life she studied with Jehovah Witnesses. She graduated from C.M. Washington High School. She was truly a blessing and was a great inspiration to everyone she would meet. She lived her life to the fullest. She had a passion for cooking, babysitting, dancing and singing.

She leaves to cherish her memories to her loving children, Cheryl Jones, Edward (Vanchandra) Duncan, Sondra Duncan, Qiana (Joseph) Cooper, Tonya Duncan, David Duncan, Natisha Duncan, and Daekwon Duncan; siblings, Barbra Wright, Mellisa Duncan, Jerome Spot, Oliver Duncan, Kim Fletcher, Jeanie (Arthur) Sylveaster, Curtis Price, Frederick Sander, Brenda Duncan; 2 step brothers, Willie and James Spot; 2 step sisters, Agnes and Edith Spot; 39 grandkids; 38 great grand kids; 2 great great great grandkids; 3 god kids, Joneka Lee, Monique Coleman, Lawrence Fletcher and a host of nieces, nephews, numerous adopted children, cousins and friends that she loved dearly.

She is preceded in death by her parents Ernest Duncan, Sr. and Rosemary Spot; step father, Joseph Spot, Sr.; paternal grandparents Lillie and David Duncan, Sr.; grandmother, Ceola and Edward Fletcher; daughter, Dawn Duncan; brothers, Ernest Duncan Jr., Micheal Fletcher, George and Charlie Sanders; grandkids, Raekwon Duncan, Crystal Jones, Daviana Landry and Bobre’yana Gray and a longtime friend, Lionell Williams.

Family and friends of Sis Shirley Mae are invited to attend the Visitation on Friday, September 1, 2023 at Moses Baptist Church 1032 Canal Blvd. Thibodaux, LA from 9:00am to 11:00am. Funeral Services will immediately follow at 11:00am. Sis Shirley will be laid to rest in Moses Baptist Church Cemetery, Thibodaux, LA.