Shirley Mae Marie Bourg

December 24, 1945 – January 28, 2022

Shirley Mae Marie Thibodaux Bourg, 76, a native of Donaldsonville, Louisiana and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana passed away peacefully surrounded by family on January 28, 2022.

A visitation will be held in her honor on Friday February 4th, 2022 at Thibodaux Funeral Home, from 9:00 am until the Funeral Service at 11:00 am. The burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Thibodaux Louisiana .

She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Bourg (Randy); son, Christopher Bourg (Tammy); grandchildren; Jake and Mason Bourg (Hope) and Joachim Chiasson Jr., brothers; Junior Thibodaux(Marjorie), Sidney Thibodaux (Marion), Nolan Thibodaux (Ellen), sisters; Lois Bourgeois (Ricky), Eunice Gonzales (EJ) and Vivian Templet (Lesley).

She was preceded in death by her loving husband Edward Bourg Sr., parents; Clifton and Rita Thibodaux and brother Harry Thibodaux.

Shirley was a loving mother, grandmother with a great passion for gardening. She will be greatly missed and cherished by all who knew her.

