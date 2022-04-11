May 24, 1937 – April 8, 2022

Shirley M. Price, age 84, passed away peacefully Friday April 8, 2022. She was a native and longtime resident of Terrebonne Parish.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home Wednesday April 13, 2022 from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Holy Rosary Cemetery.

Shirley is survived by her daughters, Debra Foret (Brian), Sandra Kelpsch (Baggy), Donna Blanchard; grandchildren, Jaime Foret (Donald), Scottie Boudreaux, Jessica Moreau (Chris), Joshua Ard, Jacie Ard, Timothy “TJ” Blanchard, Ty Blanchard, Maegen Blanchard, Laci Luke; great grandchildren, Chris Foret, Raegan Boudreaux, Rhilyn Theriot, Alyssa Moreau, Brayden Luke, Avery Blanchard, Owen Blanchard, Jaxen Blanchard, Haven Blanchard; sister, Betty Crochet.

Shirley is preceded in death by her husband, Merlin Price; parents, Edward and Mae Poiencot; son, Timothy J. Blanchard; sisters, Vera Mae Dupre, Geraldine LeBouef, Arlene Guidry, Celina Russ, Margie Bergeron; brothers, Aubrey Poiencot, Eugene “EJ” Marcel, Elmer Marcel, Ray Marcel.

Shirley was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed cooking and baking, music and dancing, and spending time with her family. Shirley was well loved and known to many as Nan Shirley. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Shirley Price.