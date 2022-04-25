Shirley Thibodeaux

August 28, 1927 – April 24, 2022

Shirley Ann Lirette Thibodeaux, a native and resident of Houma, passed away peacefully on April 24, 2022, with members of her loving family at her side.

A private Mass will be held by the family.

Shirley is survived by her daughters, Gail Breaux (Albert) and Jody Rose, Sons, Philip (Belinda), Kim (Janelle), Stephen (Roxanne) and Joseph (Sallie); daughter-in-law, Glenda (Michael); fifteen grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren. She is also survived by two brothers, Elliott Lirette of Moon, VA and Murray Lirette of Slidell, LA, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Shirley was preceded in death by her spouse, Joseph LeRoy Thibodeaux; children, Mary Ann and Michael; two grandchildren, Stacy and Shawn Rose; her parents, Alexande and Edith Prejean Lirette of Waterproof; her sisters, Elizabeth Dawson and Marion Russell; her brothers, Condrad, Reginald, Raymond, and Anthony Dale Lirette.

Shirley will be remembered by her love for her family. Her life was her family and her family was her life.

Any family and friends are encouraged to keep Shirley and family in their prayers.

The family would like to express thanks to all of her caregivers and friends who showed their love and kindness during the last stage of her life. Special thanks to Haydel Memorial Hospice, especially Ms. Eva, Ms. Kristy, Keith and her personal care givers.