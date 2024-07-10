It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Shirlie Eschete, a beloved wife and mother, who will be remembered for her unwavering love and dedication to her family. Shirlie, a native of Baltimore, MD, passed away on July 8, 2024, in her home in Houma, LA at the age of 84.

Shirlie is survived by her beloved husband of 20 years, Norris Eschete; children Tracy Lea Martin, Tara Michelle Martin Kickel (Scott); stepchildren, Rebecca Rogers (Don), Karen Vice (Kennie), Cathy LeBoeuf (Joel), Michele Authement (Johnny), David Eschete (Brenda); 15 grandchildren, numerous great and great great grandchildren; niece, Holly Lynn Gross.

Shirlie is preceded in death by her parents, Frankie and Grover Kester; brother, Richard Kester; son-in-law, Jerry Whitson.

Shirlie cherished her role as a devoted wife to her husband Norris Eschete, and as a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She found immense joy in nurturing her family and sharing her passion for cooking, honed during her years as a successful business owner in the restaurant industry in Sulphur, Louisiana.

Her warm heart, infectious smile, and exceptional culinary skills endeared Shirlie to all who had the pleasure of knowing her. Her legacy lives on through her family and friends who were touched by her kindness and grace.

Funeral services to celebrate Shirlie’s life will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2024, beginning at 9:00 a.m. until the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery No. 2. In this time of mourning, may we find solace in the memories and love that Shirlie shared with each of us. She will always be cherished and deeply missed by all who were fortunate enough to be part of her life. May she rest in eternal peace.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to your local animal shelter in memory of Shirlie.