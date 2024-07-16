Sidney John “T-Boy” Smith, Jr., 88, a native of Chauvin and resident of Houma, Louisiana, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Friday, July 12, 2024.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation in his honor on Thursday, July 18, 2024, at Chauvin Funeral Home from 9:00 a.m. until a Liturgy of the Word at 2:00 p.m. Burial to follow in Magnolia Cemetery.

Sidney is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Lona Lovell Smith; children, Belinda Janeski (Larry), Jason Hutchinson (Patricia), and Shane Smith, Sr., (Connie); grandchildren, Shane Smith, Jr., Tyler Smith, and Madelyn Smith; great-grandchildren, Mallorie, Trentin, Corbon, Jackson, Warren and Zane; sisters, Eva “Lut-Lut” Boufannie, Nellie Guise, and Brenda Foret; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in passing by parents, Sidney Smith, Sr. and Bernice Babin Smith; brothers, Curtis Smith and Dudley Smith, Sr.; and sister, Waidle “Sue-Sue” Foret.

Known for his adventurous spirit and deep connection to the water, Sidney dedicated his life to navigating the bayous and marshes of Louisiana. Sidney’s love for the outdoors was evident in his various occupations as a crew boat captain, shrimper, and nutria trapper. Despite the challenges he faced, Sidney always found solace in the company of his loving spouse, Lona Smith, and cherished moments spent with his family.

A man of unwavering strength and determination, Sidney will be remembered for his passion for hunting alligators and his commitment to his work in the marine industry. His presence will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

As we come together to celebrate his life, let us remember the joy and laughter Sidney brought to all those around him. Sidney John Smith, Jr. leaves behind a legacy of resilience and love that will be cherished forever. May he rest in peace, knowing he will always hold a special place in our hearts.