Silas “Boo Boo” Richard Martin Jr., 58, a native and resident of Houma, Louisiana passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023.

He is survived by his wife, Vickie Robinson Martin; mother, Joyce Martin; children, Kristen G. Smith (Michael), Robert “Robby” Gros Jr. (Ericka), and Megan M. Coulter (Lance); step-children, Christopher Savoie, Tarrasa Taylor (Zachary), Tabatha “Tabby” Savoie (fiance, Nicole), Titus Savoie III, Candace “Grace” Bourgeois (Matthew); 22 grandchildren; and siblings, Sheila Marie Martin and Sherelle Lynn Martin.

He was preceded in death by his father, Silas R. Martin Sr.

A visitation will be held in his honor on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at Bayou Blue Assembly of God, Houma, Louisiana from 1:30 pm until the Religious Service at 3:00 pm.

Silas was a loving husband, father, son, grandfather and friend. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, but especially loved spoiling all 22 of his grandbabies. He was an accomplished dirt track race car driver, carpenter, and fisherman. His favorite place to be was hand in hand with the love of his life, Vickie.

Special thanks to the staff of Thibodaux Regional Cancer Center and Dr. Muhammad Khokhar who treated him with care and compassion. The family would like to also express a special heartfelt thanks to the staff of Hope Hospice of Houma. The care of Dr. Adam Arceneaux and Brittany, his nurse during his time of hospice care will never be forgotten.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com. Samart Funeral Home of Houma, LLC is in charge of arrangements.