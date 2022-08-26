Simon Kraemer

December 28, 1960 – August 22, 2022

Simon Mathew Kraemer, 61, a native and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana passed away on August 22, 2022.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Thibodaux Funeral Home in Thibodaux, Louisiana from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm.

He is survived by his ex-wife, Kristie Andras; daughter, Brandy (Stephen) Afeman; son, Tanner Kraemer (Nicole); brother, Manuel (Pamela) Kraemer and Danny (Diane) Kraemer; sisters, Alice Foret and Della (Sam) Puccio; grandchildren, Freddie Templet, Gage Templet, Gabriel Templet, and Christopher Afeman.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Azley and Adley Kraemer; brother, Willie Kraemer; sisters, Lisa Farace, Martha Kraemer, Hope Sanchez and Elaine Delatte, and a good friend, Celeste Simoneaux.