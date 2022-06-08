Simone Fernandez Dolen

February 15, 1925 – June 6, 2022

Simone Carlie Dolen, 97, a native of Centerville, Louisiana and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana passed away on Monday, June 6, 2022.

She is survived by her son, Kenneth “Kwayne” Dolen; daughter, Cathy Gutierrez; grandchildren, Shannon Schexnayder, Hassan Banisaaid, Shawn Dolen, and Hamid Banisaaid; six great-grandchildren; and sister, Eckey Smith.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Kinnie Dolen; father, Brannon Hillary Fernandez; mother, Josette Forestier Fernandez; and siblings, Beverley Fernandez, Julian Fernandez, and George Fernandez.

A visitation will be held in her honor on Friday, June 10, 2022 at Thibodaux Funeral Home, Thibodaux, Louisiana from 9:00 am until 11:00 am followed by a Graveside Service at St. Joseph Cemetery, Thibodaux, Louisiana.