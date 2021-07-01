Sindy Jo Clough

May 24, 1957 – June 29, 2021

Sindy Jo Mintzer Clough, age 64, passed away on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Sindy was a native of Miami, Florida and a longtime resident Houma, Louisiana.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation in the Magnolia Chapel of Chauvin Funeral Home on Sunday, July 4, 2021 beginning at 8:00 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. Graveside service will be held at Garden of Memories Cemetery at 10:00 a.m. Rabi Phil Gaethe will officiate the service.

Sindy is survived by her loving husband of 15 years, Donald Clough; beautiful daughters, Danielle Francis and Annie Farry; stepdaughters, Lexy and Bethany Clough; grandchildren, Nathaniel, Lila, Violet, Finn, J.T., Jaysmyne, Noah, Nash, Ezra, Elliot. Sindy is also survived by her beloved siblings, Merril “Mimi” Mintzer Alonso, Tara Lopez Oliva, Ian Scott Appell.

Sindy is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Diane Zelikoff Mintzer.

Sindy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to many. Anyone who knew Sindy, knew she enjoyed quilting, sewing, and was a member of the garden club. Sindy retired with thirty years of service with Terrebonne Parish Public School System. Following her retirement, she joined a group called “Volunteers” which helped children with their reading skills. She loved and educated many and will be dearly missed by all.

