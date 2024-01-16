Sondra Doiel Morgan

Sondra Doiel Morgan, 85, died Friday, January 12, 2024 at 5:25 pm. Born May 21, 1938 she was a resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana.


A visitation will be held on Thursday, January 18, 2023 from 9:00 AM until service time at Ordoyne Funeral Home. A service will be held at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Burial will be held at a later date.

She is survived by her sons, Joe McKee, Brian McKee; daughter, Sondra “Sally” Mayet; grandchildren, Nikki Joe McKee, Dale Mayet, Austin McKee and Rodney McKee; numerous great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Seth Benoit.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

