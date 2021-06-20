January 12, 2000 – June 12, 2021

Spc. Cullen McKay Beeson, 21, a native of Houma, LA and resident of Fort Hood, TX, passed away on Saturday, June 12, 2021.

Visitation and honors will be on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 from 9:00 am to the funeral service at 12:00 pm at Samart Funeral Home of Houma (West Park) in Gray, LA followed by burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery.

He is survived by his mother, Roye M. Matherne and husband Jarrod L. Matherne; father, Gary J. Beeson; sisters, Bailey A. Beeson, Charley K. Matherne, Sydney L. Matherne; godchild, Auden M. Hotard; godmother, Kimberly Beeson (Denny Toups, Jr.); aunts, Brittany Beeson, Connie Haydel (Crandall), Mindi Charpentier (Clark); uncles, Richard Bourque (Tricia), Joey Bourque, David Bourque, Jerome Bourque (Holly), Jeremy Beeson (Tayler); grandparents, Cynthia A. Beeson, Gary M. Beeson, Billie A. Matherne, Terry L. Matherne; many loving cousins that he shared close and special bonds with.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Mary Ina Sumrall, Jerry L. Sumrall; great-grandparents, Dorothy Beeson, General Mason Beeson, Mary Franklin, Freeman Franklin, Arthur McKay Bailey, Nancy Mills Bailey.

Cullen was a graduate of H. L. Bourgeois High School and a member of the marching band. Although he lived a short life, he lived it to the fullest and marched to the beat of his own drum. He was highly intelligent, authentic, and purely kind. He answered the call to duty and knew he was made for the United States Army. He had the heart of a servant and showed this every single day in everything that he did and pursued, whether through the military, through his family, or random acts of kindness for anyone. Cullen could lead anyone through tough times with positive energy that was contagious. His greatest legacy was his service to his country and how he impacted the world. His life will live on through all of the memories shared and everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him. He will forever be greatly missed by all those who were fortunate enough to know and love him.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma (West Park) in Gray, LA is in charge of the arrangements.