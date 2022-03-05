September 7, 1956 – February 24, 2022

Spencer Bergeron, Sr., 65, a native and resident of Houma, LA passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at his residence.

A celebration of life service will be observed on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at Jones Funeral Home 230 S. Hollywood Rd., Houma, LA 70360 from 5:00 -8:00p.m. (All visitors are asked to adhere to the CDC local regulations by wearing masks and practicing social distancing.) A private burial will be held on Monday, March 7, 2022.

Memories of Spencer will forever remain in the hearts of his wife, Christine Bergeron, his son, Spencer Bergeron, Jr., (Michelle M. Bergeron) of Mobile, AL and daughter, Brandi B. James (Robert James) of Houma, LA. Brothers, Leeroy Bergeron, Jr., Alex Bergeron, Sr., Wade Bergeron (Jerelyn) of Houma, LA. Sisters, Cheryl Lirette (Ray) and Carol Vauclin (Faye) of Houma, LA., Grandsons, Brayden Bergeron Short, Falon Short, O’Ryan James, Jake Jones, Beau Jones, Ohmad James and Khyrie James. Granddaughters, Orieon James and Marghan James.

Spencer was preceded in death by his parents, Ouida Bergeron and Leroy Bergeron, Sr.