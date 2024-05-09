Spencer John Rhodes, 72, a native of Terrebonne Parish and resident of Montegut, passed away on May 4, 2024.

Memorial Visitation will be held Saturday, May 18, 2024 from 9am to 10am, with the Mass of Christian Burial to begin at 10am, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Montegut. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Linda Rhodes; son, Raymond Rhodes; brother, Gustave and wife Della Rhodes; and numerous nieces, nephews, and his fire department family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, O’Neal and Ismay Lirette Rhodes.

Spencer was interested in the fire service ever since his brother’s house caught fire in December of 1968. He joined just after his 18th birthday and he’s been chasing fire trucks ever since. He joined the Montegut Volunteer Fire Department in 1969 and then the Little Caillou Volunteer Fire Department in 1970. While he worked for the Montegut and Little Caillou Fire Department, he was made captain and appointed to instructor, appointed 2nd Asst. Chief and promoted to 1st Asst. Chief. From 1988 to 1996, he was a volunteer part time Fire Chief and from 1996 to 2012, he was a paid Fire Chief of MVFD/PAC. After 56 wonderful years, he retired in 2013. His many accomplishments through his career included having a Property Insurance Association of Louisiana Rating from 7 to 4, multiple fire trucks purchased for the community, and building the fire department to what it is today. Spencer was a part of the last graduating class of St. Joseph Benedictine High School in 1972 and was a Charter member of Terrebonne Parish Fire Chief’s Association, Louisiana State Fire Chief’s Association, International Fire Chief Association, Sacred Heart Church Usher’s Association, and Mass Coordinator for Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

