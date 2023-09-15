Stacey Lynn Scott, 52, a lifelong resident of Houma, peacefully passed away surrounded by her family on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, after she lost her battle with cancer.

A Celebration of Stacey’s Life will be held at a later date.

She is survived by her son, Braden Jude Scott; mother, Paula Sherrill Smith; stepfather, Rusty Smith; paternal father, Harry Scott, Jr and companion, Deborah Eskind; aunt, Carol Ann Covington; numerous cousins; and her beloved fur babies.

She was preceded in death by her uncle, Kenneth Dupuy; grandparents, Nobby Dupuy; Harry Scott, Sr and Mildred Scott; cousin, Bryan Scott. Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com. Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.