Stan David Jarboe

Charles Lovell Sr.
August 15, 2024
Charles Lovell Sr.
August 15, 2024

Stan David Jarboe, 65, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on August 13, 2024.


 

A private memorial will be held for family and friends at a later date.

He is survived by his life partner, Sharon Friloux; his companion, Tammy Bourg; son, Jamie Jarboe; siblings, Wendy Garrett and husband George, Dale Gallagher, Dena J. Cadiere and husband Lanny, Cody Jarboe, John Jarboe, Mark Jarboe, Bart Jarboe, Kent Jarboe, and Bruce Jarboe; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Leo and Elaine W. Jarboe; and brothers, Emile Jarboe an Lee Jarboe.


 

Stan was one who never met a stranger. He shared his love of pool and music with so many. He was always there to lend a hand or encourage anyone. He will be forever loved and missed by all who knew him.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.

STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

August 15, 2024

Charles Lovell Sr.

Read more