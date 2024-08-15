Stan David Jarboe, 65, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on August 13, 2024.

A private memorial will be held for family and friends at a later date.

He is survived by his life partner, Sharon Friloux; his companion, Tammy Bourg; son, Jamie Jarboe; siblings, Wendy Garrett and husband George, Dale Gallagher, Dena J. Cadiere and husband Lanny, Cody Jarboe, John Jarboe, Mark Jarboe, Bart Jarboe, Kent Jarboe, and Bruce Jarboe; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Leo and Elaine W. Jarboe; and brothers, Emile Jarboe an Lee Jarboe.

Stan was one who never met a stranger. He shared his love of pool and music with so many. He was always there to lend a hand or encourage anyone. He will be forever loved and missed by all who knew him.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.