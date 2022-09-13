Stanley Bourgeois

Stanley John Bourgeois, 70, died Monday, September 12, 2022 at 2:24 AM. Born May 5, 1952 he was a native and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana.

A visitation will be held on Friday, September 16, 2022 from 9:00 AM until service time at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church. A Memorial Mass will begin at 11:00 AM at the church with burial following at Saint Joseph Cemetery.

He is survived by his mother, Elaine Bourgeois Benoit; children, Michelle Borne (Jeffery), Cory Brown (Raven), Daniel Bourgeois (Ranee), Dennis Bourgeois (Ashley); grandchildren, Matthew (Charlene), Christopher, Victoria, Dakota, Grayson, Ainsley; siblings, Linda Pittman (David), Craig Bourgeois (Joanne); numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Bourgeois; father, Olden A. Bourgeois; brothers, Ralph Bourgeois and Randy Bourgeois.

The family would like to thank Dr. Chester Boudreaux, Dr. Allen Vander and Hope Healthcare and Hospice.