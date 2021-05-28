Starlyn Renee Giroir

August 28, 1995 – May 23, 2021

Starlyn Matherne Giroir, 25, a native and resident of Houma, LA, passed away on May 23, 2021.

Visitation will be on Monday, May 31, 2021 from 4:00 pm to the Religious Service beginning at 8:00 pm at Samart Funeral Home of Houma (West Park) in Gray, LA.

She is survived by her husband, Henry John Giroir III; daughter, Savannah Giroir; son, Carter Giroir; parents, Lynn John Matherne, Sr. and Betsy DeHart Matherne; sisters, Gypsy Matherne and Breanna Matherne; brother, Lynn “Bubba” Matherne and companion Sasha Authement.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Albert Matherne, Sr. and Malvina Galliano; grandparents, Desire and Nora DeHart.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma (West Park) in Gray, LA is in charge of the arrangements.