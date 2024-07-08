Stella Cormier “Pinky” Lirette, 65, a native of Houma, LA and a resident of Gulf Shores, AL passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2024.

Per Pinky’s wishes, there will be no memorial services.

She is survived by her sons, Beau Michael Rousseau (Francine) and Bryce Joseph Rousseau (Heather); stepson, Joey Trahan; grandchildren, Liam Cooper, Sydnie Rose, Kalop Michael, Aiden Michael, Ariana Nicole, and Brody; sister, Kitty Bergeron; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl Trahan and Velma LaVergne Trahan; brothers, Jimmy Cormier and Tony Trahan; and sisters, Goldie Trahan and Debra Levron.

Pinky loved bowling and her family. She was a server most of her life and enjoyed giving professional services to her customers. Pinky also loved a good party. Most of all she loved her boys and her grandchildren. Pinky will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.