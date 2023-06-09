Stella May Hotard DeRoche, 85, a native of Berwick and resident of Bourg, passed away on June 6, 2023.

Visitation will be held Saturday, June 10, 2023 from 9am to 11am, with the Mass of Christian Burial to begin at 11am, at St. ann Catholic Church in Bourg. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery.

She is survived by her children, Blaine DeRoche, Debra Naquin (Harold), Larry DeRoche, Kim Hamby, and Kelly DeRoche (Bob); grandchildren, Tiffany, Justin, Tyler, Bryon, Brittany, Mathew, Katie, Kolt, Alyssa, and Charlotte; great grandchildren, Jayden, Kassidy, Noah, Kai, Parker, Stella, Brandt, and arriving soon, Theo.

She was preceded in death by daughters, Gayle DeRoche and Charleen Carlos; grandson, David; parents, Dalton Sr. and Dorothy Hotard; siblings, Rosemary, Rayann, Jenny, Sandra, Dalton Jr., and Charles.

Stella was known for her cooking, ironing, walking and going to church.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Heritage Manor and St. Catherine’s Hospice for their care and support.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.