Stephanie Folse Brown, 60, passed away on Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at 4:19am. Stephanie was a native of Thibodaux, LA and a resident of Houma, LA.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation on Saturday, at Chauvin Funeral Home from 9:00am until service time. A Liturgy of the word will follow visitation on Saturday, February 10, 2024 at Chauvin Funeral Home at 11:30am with burial in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery #2.

Stephanie is survived by her loving family; her husband of thirty-six years; Marshall Edward Brown III; children, Phillip Paul Brown and wife Kandra; Marshall Edward Brown IV and companion Janie LeBlanc; grandchildren, Kreason R. Turner, Lawson R. Brown, and Mallie R. Brown, Gracee’ K. Brown, Kinsley LeBlanc, and Marshall E. Brown V; father, Charles “Gray” Folse (Rita Dickey); siblings, Farah F. Robichaux (Dean), Kent C. Folse (Chi Chi), Jill F. Naquin (Mike), and Dionne F. LeBoeuf (Kerry). She is also survived by many nieces and nephews who adored their “Nana” greatly.

Stephanie is preceded in passing by her mother, Carolyn Navarre Folse; father and mother in law, Marshall “Mickey” Brown Jr. and Doris Rhodes Brown; and sister-in-law, Darleen Brown.

Stephanie was an excellent cook and loved feeding people. She loved spending her time with her family and especially her grandchildren. She treasured travelling with her “Travel FUNatics”. She enjoyed fishing at the ranch and camp in Grand Isle. She also enjoyed shopping with family and friends.

Stephanie was the backbone and rock to all her family, friends and Mickey Brown Hot Tamales. She will always be remembered for her selfless and compassionate heart. She will be greatly missed by many.

