Stephanie Stark

August 16, 1972 – September 15, 2021

Stephanie Billiot Stark,49 a native of Grand Bois and a resident of Houma passed away on September 15, 2021.

She is survived by her loving husband Michael Stark; son Allen Ledet and wife Laura; daughters, Shayla Johnson and husband Michael, Kayla Garcia and husband Ellie; brothers, Al (Soc) Billiot and wife Cassie, Eric Bourg and wife Annette, Gene Trahan and wife Penny, Julius White and Howard White, Jackson White Jr. and wife Anna; sister, Leslie Babin; niece, Hayley Gilbert and husband Devon; nephew; Trevor Billiot; grandkids, Jericho and Genesis; godchildren, Steven Dye Jr., Casey Billiot, Cody Lebouef, Jessica Landrum, Trevor Billiot, Corona Scott.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Allen Ledet Sr.; father, Alcee Billiot Jr.; mother, Debra Duplantis; stepfather, Jackson White Sr; and Gilday Caverlier; stepmother, Linda Falgout; brothers, T-Paul Billiot and Steven Bourg; niece, Monique White.

Stephanie is a proud native, with a heart of gold. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grand children. She also loved music, and was quite the movie quotier. She has a smile that can light up the world!

Samart Funeral Home, West Park is in charge of the arrangements.