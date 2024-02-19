Stephen Arnold Walker, age 80, passed away Thursday, February , 15, 2024 with his loving wife at his side. He was a native and lifelong resident of Bourg.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at St. Ann Catholic Church Tuesday, February 20, 2024 from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Stephen is survived by his wife of 58 years, Clara Duplantis Walker; daughter, Jennifer Claire Walker Toomey and husband Matthew Toomey; grandchild, Kate Claire Toomey; brothers, Harold Walker (Gloria), Craig Walker (Tina); sisters, Mary Ellen Dugas, Carolyn Mabile, Martha Butler (Bobby), Linda Russell (Al); and numerous nieces and nephews, whom all called him “Dubba”.

Stephen is preceded in death by his parents, Herman Ernest Walker, Sr. and Mary Ellen Ellender Walker; brothers, Leslie Walker (Carley) and Herman Walker, Jr.; brother-in-law, Lawrence Dugas.

Stephen was a loving husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He loved spending time with his family, making sure everyone was well fed and telling the best jokes of which he thought were the funniest. He also had a special talent for collecting “junk” just in case and knew how to fix everything. He loved his family dearly, especially his Kate, and will be missed by all who loved him.

Please consider a donation to St. Francis de Sales Cathedral School.