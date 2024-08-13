Stephen “Big B” Ezra Beason, a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, passed away on August 9, 2024, at the age of 69 in his hometown of Schriever, LA. Born on July 14, 1955, in Thibodaux, LA, Stephen was known for his passion for fishing, motorcycles, and spending quality time with his loved ones. He found joy in attending his grandchildren’s sporting events and showcasing his culinary skills in the kitchen and on the grill.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation in his honor on Friday, August 16, 2024, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Chacahoula from 9:30 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. Burial to follow at church cemetery.

Stephen is survived by his wife, Tamra Beason; daughter, Nicole Savoie (Corey); grandchildren, Logan Duplantis, Alaina Savoie, and Adison Savoie; sister, Cheryl Dover (John); nieces and nephews, Hope Scott, Missy Bascle, Amie Gregorie, Angie Chambers, Andy Dover, Dwayne Beason, Donna Warciski, Shelley Eschete, Corey Bourgeois, Samantha Bourgeois, Ashlee’ Robertson, Aimee’ Bourgeois, Destanie Lovell, Danaie Verrett, Dalanie Gussman, Olivia Bourgeois, and Abigail Bourgeois; and numerous great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in passing by his parents, John and Bessie Beason; brothers, Joseph Watt Beason and Wilfred J. “Will Do” Beason; sister, Margaret Elaine Beason Mooney; and nephew, John Melancon.

Stephen, a skilled crane operator in the construction industry, had a high school diploma and was a proud citizen of the USA. He leaves behind his beloved spouse Tamra Beason to cherish his memory.

As we mourn the loss of Stephen, we also celebrate the enduring legacy he leaves behind. His love for his family, his passion for life, and his kindness towards all will forever hold a special place in the hearts of those who knew him. May his memory be a source of comfort and inspiration to all who were privileged to have known him.