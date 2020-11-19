Stephen Cox

Stephen Wayne Cox, age 50, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 12:55 p.m. He was a native and resident of Houma, LA.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a Celebration of his life at Chauvin Funeral Home, Inc. on Saturday, November 21, 2020 beginning at 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Steve is survived by his mother, Regina Ann Bourg Cox; brother, Ronald D. Cox; sister, Karen E. Cox; nephew, Michael W. Cox; nieces, Ashley C. Samanie, and Tiffany R. Cox; great-nieces, Briley L. Cox, and September S. Samanie; great-nephews, Kanyon L. Cox, Bryden M. Cox, and Kanye C. Wolfe.

Steve is preceded in death by his father, Sterling Cox; grandparents, Herbert and Annie Mae Dean Cox, and Roy and Florence Sons Bourg.

Steve was a master machinist and opened his shop Ace Machine, LLC in April of 2013. He had many loyal customers, we appreciate the many calls of condolences. Steve did not have any children. He was kind, generous and always willing to help others. He taught some to be machinist, some to hunt and others to drive. He was a true Louisiana Sportsman and enjoyed the swamp, the camp, Cajun Cuisine and the land passed down through the generations. One of his favorite things was riding his Gator up and down the headland, stopping to visit both old and young relatives. He was quick witted, he spread both joy and laughter through the neighborhood. The loss of Steve will be felt deeply by all fortunate enough to have him in their lives.

