May 26, 2021
June 5, 1950 – May 22, 2021

Stephen Eric Maxey born in Jacksonville, Georgia on June 5, 1950, and was a resident of Heritage Manor of Houma. He passed away on May 22, 2021 at the age of 70.

He is survived by his son, Eric Maxey; granddaughter, Morgan; daughter, Christine Maxey; grandson, Chase. He is also survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Sue and Glynn Cunningham; along with their children and spouses, Clint and Michelle Cunningham, Cacy and Kevin Harrington. Additional survivors include his great nephews, James Dennis III, Chase Menard, Sean Cunningham, and Seth Cunningham; and great niece, Coryn Cunningham.



He was a former resident of Houma during his youth. As an adult he traveled and lived in Florida, New York, Texas, and Georgia being a former employee of Eastern Airlines. He retired as a security guard due to Parkinson’s.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.

