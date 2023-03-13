Stephen Lee Hastings, age 76, passed away on Saturday, March 11, 2023. He was born in Colorado, raised in California and Mississippi and resident of Houma since 1995.

Servies will be held in Chapel Dauphine of Chauvin Funeral Home. Details of the service will be shared at a later date.

Stephen is survived by his loving daughter, Stephenie Froemmling and husband Brian; grandchildren, Noah and Abigail Froemmling, and his companion of many years, Karen LeBourgeois; siblings, Barbara Pettway and husband Keith, Don Hastings and wife Patty; niece, Allison Taylor.

Stephen is preceded in death by his parents, Stephen Ogden Hastings and Frances Lucille Lee Hastings; brother, Alan Hastings.

Stephen was a proud Veteran and served our country in the U.S. Navy. He earned his bachelor’s degree in computer science and worked as a Programmer/Designer/ Tech Engineer with 46 years of experience. After he retired, he loved to play poker in his spare time.

The family would like to offer many thanks so the staff of Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, Amedisys Home Health and HMH Hospice, especially Nurse Christy. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center.

Chauvin Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the family of Stephen Hastings.