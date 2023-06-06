Sterling Joseph Bergeron, 47, passed away on Sunday, June 4, 2023. He was a longtime resident of Houma.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at St. Anthony Catholic Church on Thursday, June 8, 2023, beginning at 9:00 a.m. until the Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be held in Bayou Black Cemetery.

Sterling is survived by his beloved children, Leila Mei Bergeron, Ryan Matherne, Tracey Bergeron and fiancé Joe Adams, Angel Bergeron and fiancé Austin Cole; grandchildren, Alice Rose Haddix, Vallen Rhodes, Zadenn Bergeron, Zoey Richard; father and step-mother, Dwight and Norma Songe Bergeron; mother, Patricia Plaisance and husband Eric Plaisance; sister, Melody Miller and husband John. Sterling is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Sterling is preceded in death by his brother, Dwight Bergeron, Jr.; sister, Nicole Lynn Bergeron.

Sterling was a loving son, father, and grandfather. His presence will be missed greatly but his legacy will live on with those who loved him dearly. Anyone who knew Sterling knew he loved to hunt, fish, cook, and spent many years raising ducks. He was also a hard worker and a true sketch artist and welder. Above all he was a Spiderman fan. He leaves this world behind and is reunited with his brother and sister. They all rests in the arms of their Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Chauvin Funeral Home and Crematory is Honored to serve the family of Sterling Bergeron.