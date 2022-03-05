November 4, 1933 – February 28, 2022

Sterling Joseph Melancon, 88, a native and resident of Thibodaux, LA passed away on Monday, February 28, 2022.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Wilma Usey Melancon; his daughter Cheryl Ann and spouse Jonny Bordelon; his daughter Mary Frances and spouse Ron Perque; and his grandsons, Jeremy Michael (Lindsay Barocco), Ryan Jude (Devin Bajoie), and Tate James (Florence Anne Schaumburg). He is also survived by four great grandchildren, Lillian Claire & Alexander Jude Perque and Florence Catherine & Murphy Melancon Perque.

Sterling “Toe” was born on Laurel Valley Plantation in 1933 and was preceded in death by his parents, Gabriel “Gabi” Charles Melancon and Emily “Maylee” Thibodaux Melancon Andras. He was also preceded by his three brothers, Fernand, Honore “Noray”, Ashton “Frenchy” Melancon, his six sisters, Elvina Lirette, Yvonne Hebert, Maggie Zeringue, Ruby Zeringue, Bernice Tabor, and Orelia Boudreaux.

Sterling attained the rank of Sergeant with U. S. Army, and was a veteran of the Korean Conflict, serving with the 179th Infantry, 45th Division in North Korea. He was honorably discharged and was awarded several medals for his service including the Bronze Star, Combat Infantry Medal, Good Conduct Medal, United Nations Korean Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Korean Service Medal, Republic of Korea Service Medal, and the Louisiana Veterans Honor Medal.

Our Dad was a very hard working man who provided greatly for all his family. He had a joke for everything. He enjoyed gardening after retirement and could beat anyone of us at Name That Tune and talking wasn’t allowed during Jeopardy (and he was pretty good at that too!). Anyone who knew our Dad also knew he loved a good cold beer and cakes, which is the source of his nickname “Toe” (gâteau).

A visitation will be held in his honor on Monday, March 7, 2022 at Thibodaux Funeral Home, Thibodaux, Louisiana from 9:30 am until the Religious Services at 11:00 am. The burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Thibodaux, Louisiana.

We would like to thank Dr. Chester Boudreaux, Dr. James Soignet, St. Joseph Hospice, Julie and Brad for their kind and compassionate care provided to our father.

Que son âme repose en paix éternelle.

