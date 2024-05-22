Sterling Joseph Pitre Sr., 87, a native of Houma and resident of Chauvin, passed away on Monday, May 20, 2024.

Visitation will be held Saturday, May 25, 2024 from 9am to 11am, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11am, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chauvin. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.

He is survived by his son, Sterling Pitre Jr. (Maureen); daughters, Vicky Naquin (James), Peggy Pitre, Donna Boquet (Alton), Robin Boquet (Bryan), Terri Dupre (Tommy); brothers, Blake Pitre (Juanita) and Kenneth Pitre; sister, Connie Vigurie; ex wife, Ruth Pitre; 13 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his companion, Patricia Foret; parents, Harry Pitre Sr. and Emily Bergeron Pitre; brothers, Harry Pitre Jr. and Robert Pitre; sisters, Beverly Cowling and Ione Stark.

Sterling was a machinist by trade and at retirement he loved to fish and trawl. He loved all music, esp. singing and listening to music with his brother Kenneth. His favorite pass time was going to restaurants with family and friends. Miss you, till we meet again.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.