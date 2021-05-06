Steve J. Morvant

August 23, 1962 – May 5, 2021

Steve Joseph Morvant, 58, died Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 4:47 PM. Born August 23, 1962 he was a native and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, May 8, 2021 from 8:30 AM until 1:00 PM at Ordoyne Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 1:30 PM at St. Genevieve Catholic Church.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Michelle Hernandez Morvant; daughters, Kailey M. Zeringue (Derick) and Demi M. Davis (Jeremy); grandchildren, Liam Zeringue, Landon Zeringe and Iyla Davis; mother, Barbara Boudreaux Morvant; sisters, Rita M. Couch and Susan M. Bercegeay.

He is preceded in death by his father, Preston Morvant; brother, Vincent Morvant.

He was the owner of Steve’s Auto Care. He joined the Thibodaux Volunteer Fire Department in 1996 as a member of the Home, Hook and Ladder Fire Company. He served on the Rescue Squad as the Rescue Director. He also served as Assistant Director, Captain and most recently as the Department Safety Officer. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #13397 Genevieve of Paris.

He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and a deeply kind and caring person. He was always willing to help others and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Our community has lost a great public servant and we have all lost a great friend.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.