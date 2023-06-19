Steven Alvin Blackledge, age 52, left this life in the morning hours of Friday, June 9, 2023 in the comfort of his home.

A memorial service will be held at Chauvin Funeral Home Saturday, June 24, 2023 from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM. The family would like to request live plants over flowers.

Steve is survived by his loving husband, Jason Simms Blackledge; adoring sister, Rhonda Faye Blackledge; stepparents, Marolyn “Maw” Melancon and Billy E. Hardcastle; nephews, Jonathon, Justin, and the Crowell Family; niece, Tabitha Larson and family; as well as countless dear friends and chosen family.

Steve is preceded in death by his father, Steven Blackledge; mother, Elsie Faye Decker; and sister, Shelly Elizabeth Blackledge.

Steve enjoyed cooking, gardening, and sharing memories with loved ones. He was a New Orleans native and resident of Houma, La. His heart, humor, wit and musical taste were incomparable, as were his laugh and smile. He was a devoted husband, the most loving brother, and friend to all he knew, (except maybe you…)