Steven Alvin Blackledge

Gilbert Paul Stoufflet
June 19, 2023
Prescilla Ann DuBois
June 19, 2023

Steven Alvin Blackledge, age 52, left this life in the morning hours of Friday, June 9, 2023 in the comfort of his home.

A memorial service will be held at Chauvin Funeral Home Saturday, June 24, 2023 from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM. The family would like to request live plants over flowers.

Steve is survived by his loving husband, Jason Simms Blackledge; adoring sister, Rhonda Faye Blackledge; stepparents, Marolyn “Maw” Melancon and Billy E. Hardcastle; nephews, Jonathon, Justin, and the Crowell Family; niece, Tabitha Larson and family; as well as countless dear friends and chosen family.


Steve is preceded in death by his father, Steven Blackledge; mother, Elsie Faye Decker; and sister, Shelly Elizabeth Blackledge.

Steve enjoyed cooking, gardening, and sharing memories with loved ones. He was a New Orleans native and resident of Houma, La. His heart, humor, wit and musical taste were incomparable, as were his laugh and smile. He was a devoted husband, the most loving brother, and friend to all he knew, (except maybe you…)

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Steven Alvin Blackledge, please visit our flower store.
STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

June 19, 2023

Yvonne Thomas

Read more