Steven English, age 29, passed away on December 29, 2022. Steven was a resident of Dularge.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation in Chapel Dauphine of Chauvin Funeral Home on Saturday, January 7, 2023, beginning at 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Steven is survived by his father, Michael English and wife Ursula; mother, Sarah Miller Gaddis; brothers, Michael and Jerry LeBouef, Darrin Gaddis and wife Jerrilynn, Gunnar Gaddis and wife Karah, Zed Gaddis, Joseph Gaddis II, Dennis and Douglas Schmidt; sisters, Chasity Heuer and husband William, Sinamon D. English, Keyna Slaughter, Shawncie Hall; paternal grandmother, Nancy F. English; maternal grandfather, Michael Miller. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Steven is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Jimmy “James” English; maternal grandmother, Denise Miller; great grandmother, Mildred English; grandparents, Charles and Joyce LeBlanc; sister, Piper Angelle’ English; Daddy Joe Gaddis and Mama D; uncles, Paul English, Michael LeBlanc, and Randy Skains.

Steven was loving, caring, kind, considerate, and would help anyone in need. He loved his family dearly and was the best uncle to his nieces and nephews. He loved listening to music. Above all, Steven enjoyed spending quality time with his family. His presence will be missed greatly but his spirit will live on to those who loved him.

