Steven Philip Charpentier, age 84, a native and resident of Houma, La., passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.



Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation in his honor on at Maria Immacolata Catholic Church on Saturday, April 27, 2024, from 9:00 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow the service in St. Francis Cemetery No. 2.

Steven is survived by his wife 62 years, Ara Thibodeaux Charpentier; his sons, Troy Charpentier (Nanci), Brian Charpentier (Chantel), Mark Charpentier (Rose); his grandchildren, Claire (Patrick), Patrick, Bren, Annaliese, Taylor (Sean), and Raylin; his brothers, Carrol Charpentier and Clark Charpentier; his sisters, Ora C. Albert and Vickie C. Boudreaux.

Steven is preceded in passing by his parents, Clovis and Ursula D. Charpentier; and his brothers, George Charpentier and Raymond Charpentier.

Steven worked for Rosewood Resources. He loved his family, farming, and gardening.

The family would like to thank the staff at TGMC and AMG.