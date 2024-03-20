Storm Christopher Chauvin, age 28, was born to Sharon Steele and Art Chauvin on May 12, 1995, and passed away March 11, 2024. He was born and raised in Houma, Louisiana before moving Los Angeles, California.He is preceded in death by his brothers, Gary Babin Jr., Brian Babin, and Lee Babin; his grandfathers, Frank Steele and Myron Chauvin; grandmothers, Helen Steele and Julie Chauvin.

Storm is survived by his son with fiancée Kiara, Storm; mother Sharon Steele; father Art Chauvin (Clara); sister Brie and John Ledet, Chelsie Chauvin (Josh); nephews, Devin Babin, Colin Babin, Hudson Ledet, Tucker Ledet, and Brody Walsh; nieces, Emee Babin, Kenadee Ledet, Rylee Ledet and Harper Walsh; as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was a Louisiana boy through and through. Storm enjoyed playing football. He played for Terrebonne High School before moving to California to play for Los Angeles Valley College. He met the love of his life, Kiara, in California, with whom he had a son. Storm’s pride and joy was his two-year-old baby boy. Nothing was more important to him than his family. Storm had big dreams and was working hard to achieve them. He could light up any room he walked into and make anyone laugh. His nieces and nephews believed him to be larger than life. He was fiercely loved by his family and friends. He will be loved and missed by many. We were blessed to experience his amazing love. May he rest in the arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.