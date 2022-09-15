Stormie Cole

Sr. Rosario Endowment created to provide for children at St. Lucy’s Child Development Center
September 14, 2022
Bernadette Irvine
September 14, 2022

April 8, 1994  –  September 8, 2022

Stormie Faith Cole, 28, a native of Eufaula, Alabama and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022.



She is survived by her husband, Norwood Cole; children, Allie Rose Cole, Ayden Michael Cole, and Ashtyn Cole Kraemer (son of Keith Kraemer); mother, Misty Rose Roach; father, Chadrick Cole; brothers, Dustin Cole and Chris Riley; grandmother, Rose Hartt; and uncle, Chris Hartt.

Services are pending. The family requests donations be made to Thibodaux Funeral Home to help pay for services.

STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

September 14, 2022

Jody Neal

Read more