Stormie Cole

April 8, 1994 – September 8, 2022

Stormie Faith Cole, 28, a native of Eufaula, Alabama and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

She is survived by her husband, Norwood Cole; children, Allie Rose Cole, Ayden Michael Cole, and Ashtyn Cole Kraemer (son of Keith Kraemer); mother, Misty Rose Roach; father, Chadrick Cole; brothers, Dustin Cole and Chris Riley; grandmother, Rose Hartt; and uncle, Chris Hartt.

Services are pending. The family requests donations be made to Thibodaux Funeral Home to help pay for services.